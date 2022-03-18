Camden Property Trust to acquire fund partnership interests
Mar. 18, 2022 4:36 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) said its plans to acquire all outstanding partnership interests in its 2 discretionary investment funds from Teacher Retirement System of Texas.
- CPT currently owns 31.3% of the funds' interests and will acquire the remaining 68.7% interests through this deal.
- Total consideration for the acquisition of Teacher Retirement System's interests, after adjusting for ~$520M of existing secured mortgage debt of the funds (which will remain outstanding after closing), is ~$1.1B.
- The purchase price is based on a gross asset valuation of the funds of ~$2.1B.
- The consideration will be initially funded via cash on hand and borrowings under CPT's $900M unsecured credit line.
- The assets involved in the deal include 22 multifamily communities with 7.2K apartment homes, primarily in Sunbelt markets across CPT's portfolio.
- CPT expects this acquisition will provide an initial FFO yield of ~4.25% and, assuming an Apr. 1 close, would result in ~$0.08/share of accretion to CPT's prior 2022 FFO guidance.
- As a result of this transaction, the expected NOI contribution from markets including Houston, Austin, Dallas and Tampa would increase slightly, while the remainder of CPT's markets would reflect slightly lower concentrations.
- This transaction is anticipated to close early in Q2.