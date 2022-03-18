Camden Property Trust to acquire fund partnership interests

Mar. 18, 2022 4:36 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) said its plans to acquire all outstanding partnership interests in its 2 discretionary investment funds from Teacher Retirement System of Texas.
  • CPT currently owns 31.3% of the funds' interests and will acquire the remaining 68.7% interests through this deal.
  • Total consideration for the acquisition of Teacher Retirement System's interests, after adjusting for ~$520M of existing secured mortgage debt of the funds (which will remain outstanding after closing), is ~$1.1B.
  • The purchase price is based on a gross asset valuation of the funds of ~$2.1B.
  • The consideration will be initially funded via cash on hand and borrowings under CPT's $900M unsecured credit line.
  • The assets involved in the deal include 22 multifamily communities with 7.2K apartment homes, primarily in Sunbelt markets across CPT's portfolio.
  • CPT expects this acquisition will provide an initial FFO yield of ~4.25% and, assuming an Apr. 1 close, would result in ~$0.08/share of accretion to CPT's prior 2022 FFO guidance.
  • As a result of this transaction, the expected NOI contribution from markets including Houston, Austin, Dallas and Tampa would increase slightly, while the remainder of CPT's markets would reflect slightly lower concentrations.
  • This transaction is anticipated to close early in Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.