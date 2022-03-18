Communications Systems announces 1-for-4 reverse stock split
Mar. 18, 2022 4:42 PM ETCommunications Systems, Inc. (JCS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) will implement a 1-for-4 reverse stock split effective at 5 p.m. Central Time on Mar. 18.
- The stock will continue to trade under the symbol "JCS" and it is expected to open for trading on Nasdaq on Mar. 21 on a post-split basis.
- The reverse stock split is intended to allow JCS to achieve one of the criteria of its continued listing application to Nasdaq following the completion of its merger with Pineapple Energy.
- The reverse stock split reduces the number of JCS' authorized stock from 30M to 7.5M.
- No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split.
- Any fractional shares that would have resulted from the reverse stock split will be settled in cash.