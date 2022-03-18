A cooling-off for hot Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) series Reacher made room for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to grab attention with its latest hot miniseries.

Running on strong word-of-mouth, and a substantial female audience, Inventing Anna (NFLX) raced to the top of Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings with a hefty 3.283 billion minutes streamed.

That's up 169% from its first week on the service, and the show came in ahead of its fellow Netflix series Love is Blind (1.439 billion minutes from its new season). Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Encanto continued its strong performance with 1.224 billion minutes, just ahead of Netflix's (NFLX) Ozark with 1.083 billion minutes, and Reacher (AMZN), which settled back to 935 million minutes.

Rounding out the overall top 10: No. 6, Sweet Magnolias (NFLX), 898 million minutes; No. 7, NCIS (NFLX), 856 million; No. 8, CoComelon (NFLX), 661 million; No. 9, Criminal Minds (NFLX), 647 million; and No. 10, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (AMZN), 499 million.

Turning to category charts, Netflix kept dominating the acquired-series list, with NCIS, CoComelon, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy (463 million minutes) and Seinfeld (414 million). Disney+ (DIS) entered there with Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (338 million), and also placed Bluey at No. 9 with 298 million minutes.

The original-series chart had Netflix's Inventing Anna, Love is Blind and Ozark topping Amazon's (AMZN) Reacher. Disney+ (DIS) landed on the list again with The Book of Boba Fett at No. 10, with 339 million minutes.

And the movies list again belonged to Disney+ (DIS) and Encanto, on its eighth straight week streaming 1 billion-plus minutes (at 1.224 billion). It was followed by eight Netflix films, led by St. Vincent (411 million); The Tinder Swindler (334 million); Despicable Me 2 (304 million); and the new version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (303 million).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)'

