Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico announces debt refinancing for $191M

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) announced the refinancing of its bank debt for $191M due in Jan. and Feb. 2024.
  • With this refinancing, PAC extended the current debt for 2 additional years, with its new maturity in Jan. and March 2026.
  • On Mar. 18, PAC signed a credit refinancing with BBVA México, Sociedad Anónima, Institución De Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero due in Feb. 2024, for $95.5M.
  • The new loan has a 48-month term from the date of its disbursement (Mar. 31).
  • Interest will be payable monthly at a fixed annual rate of 2.45%, structuring fee of 20 bps and principal payment will be payable at the due date.
  • On Mar. 14, PAC signed a credit refinancing for $95.5M with Scotiabank Inverlat due in Jan. 2024.
  • The new loan has a 46-month term from the date of its disbursement (Mar. 22).
  • Interest will be payable monthly at an annual fixed rate of 2.64%, structuring fee of 5 bps and principal payment will be payable at the due date.
