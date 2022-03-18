Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico announces debt refinancing for $191M
Mar. 18, 2022 5:00 PM ETGrupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) announced the refinancing of its bank debt for $191M due in Jan. and Feb. 2024.
- With this refinancing, PAC extended the current debt for 2 additional years, with its new maturity in Jan. and March 2026.
- On Mar. 18, PAC signed a credit refinancing with BBVA México, Sociedad Anónima, Institución De Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero due in Feb. 2024, for $95.5M.
- The new loan has a 48-month term from the date of its disbursement (Mar. 31).
- Interest will be payable monthly at a fixed annual rate of 2.45%, structuring fee of 20 bps and principal payment will be payable at the due date.
- On Mar. 14, PAC signed a credit refinancing for $95.5M with Scotiabank Inverlat due in Jan. 2024.
- The new loan has a 46-month term from the date of its disbursement (Mar. 22).
- Interest will be payable monthly at an annual fixed rate of 2.64%, structuring fee of 5 bps and principal payment will be payable at the due date.