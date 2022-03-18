Simply Better Brands acquires Hervé Edibles for C$8M

  • Simply Better Brands (OTCPK:PKANF) acquired Hervé Edibles for ~C$8M.
  • The purchase price was paid with the issue of ~1.7M shares to Hervé shareholders at a price of $4.69/share.
  • In addition, C$1M of additional shares may be issued on PKANF achieving specific sales revenue targets of Hervé products.
  • The shares issued in consideration will be subject to a contractual lock-up for 6 months from the date of issue, with 1/12 of the consideration being released from the transfer restrictions every month for 12 months thereafter.
  • The acquisition was negotiated on an arm's length basis.
