Simply Better Brands acquires Hervé Edibles for C$8M
Mar. 18, 2022 5:07 PM ETSimply Better Brands Corp. (PKANF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Simply Better Brands (OTCPK:PKANF) acquired Hervé Edibles for ~C$8M.
- The purchase price was paid with the issue of ~1.7M shares to Hervé shareholders at a price of $4.69/share.
- In addition, C$1M of additional shares may be issued on PKANF achieving specific sales revenue targets of Hervé products.
- The shares issued in consideration will be subject to a contractual lock-up for 6 months from the date of issue, with 1/12 of the consideration being released from the transfer restrictions every month for 12 months thereafter.
- The acquisition was negotiated on an arm's length basis.