Sphere 3D receives non-compliance notice from Nasdaq
Mar. 18, 2022 5:14 PM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq, notifying that it was not in compliance with a listing rule that requires issuers to have an audit committee of at least 3 members who each meet the criteria for independence.
- ANY's non-compliance is due to an unsolicited discretionary bonus payment made by the company to Patricia Trompeter, an audit committee member, outside of board compensation for work on certain business initiatives.
- Trompeter resigned from the audit committee on Mar. 7, but she remains on ANY's board.
- ANY is preparing a Nasdaq-required plan of compliance, which will include the replacement of Trompeter on the audit committee.