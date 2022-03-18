Telos receives Nasdaq notice on delayed filing of annual report

Mar. 18, 2022 5:19 PM ETTelos Corporation (TLS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) received a notice from Nasdaq on Mar. 17, notifying that it is not compliance with continued listing rules as its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31 was not filed by the due date of Mar. 16.
  • TLS has 60 calendar days, until May 15, to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • If Nasdaq accepts TLS' plan, it may grant the company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the 2021 10-K , or Sept. 12, to regain compliance.
