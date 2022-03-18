O2Micro receives prelim non-binding acquisition proposal

  • O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated Mar. 14 from FNOF Precious Honour to acquire all outstanding shares OIIM for a purchase price of $5.50 per ADS, or $0.11 per ordinary share, in cash.
  • OIIM formed a special committee consisting solely of independent directors Lawrence Lin and Ji Liu to evaluate and consider the proposal.
  • OIIM has not made any decisions with respect to the proposal.
  • There can be no assurance that FNOF will make any definitive offer to OIIM or that any definitive agreement relating to the proposal will be entered into.
