Halliburton suspends future business in Russia

Mar. 18, 2022 5:54 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

An Oilfield Worker in His Thirties Pumps Down Lines at an Oil and Gas Drilling Pad Site on a Cold, Sunny, Winter Morning

Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) says it has immediately suspended future business in Russia and is winding down remaining operations there.

Halliburton previously had halted all shipments of specific sanctioned parts and products to Russia; the company has no active joint ventures there.

The three biggest western oilfield services companies - Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes - had not completely pulled out of the country.

J.P. Morgan has estimated that Russia makes up as much as 8% of total sales for Schlumberger, while Halliburton gets as much as 2% of revenue from the country.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.