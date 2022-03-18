Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) says it has immediately suspended future business in Russia and is winding down remaining operations there.

Halliburton previously had halted all shipments of specific sanctioned parts and products to Russia; the company has no active joint ventures there.

The three biggest western oilfield services companies - Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes - had not completely pulled out of the country.

J.P. Morgan has estimated that Russia makes up as much as 8% of total sales for Schlumberger, while Halliburton gets as much as 2% of revenue from the country.