Kanzhun swaps loser tag for top industrial gainer in FY22 best week; Microvast #1 decliner

The week ending March 18 was the best week so far in 2022 for industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) as the top five gainers each amassed more +36% while the top 10 all grew by +20%. Stocks ended the March 16 session with notable gains, surviving a midday swoon following the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike since 2018.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) +5.80% was in the green after seeing red for two consecutive weeks. YTD the ETF is -6.41%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) +5.00% was also back in the green. YTD -2.81%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +36% but March 16 seemed to be the lucky day for most.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) +51.77%. The Chinese online recruitment platform went from being the top decliner a week ago to take the #1 gainer tag. The company gained the most on March 16 (+37.80%). The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy with an Average Price Target of $40.02.

Sky Harbour (SKYH) +45.97. The aircraft hangar developer made its debut in the top five gainers for the first time. The company, which went public in January via a business combination with Yellowstone Acquisition, too gained the most on March 16 (+27.76%).

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top gainers and SPY:

TuSimple (TSP) +40.60%. From being the worst performer two weeks ago to leapfrogging in the gainers list, the stock saw quite a turnaround this week. The autonomous trucking company gained (March 16 +22.37%) on report that it is looking to sell its China unit for as much as $1B. However, YTD the stock is down -62.23%. For Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF worst-performing stock on the year is TuSimple.

Nielsen (NLSN) +39.58% gained at the start of the week on report that a private-equity consortium including Elliott Management was in advanced talks to buy the TV/Internet ratings giant. Nielsen continued to gain a day later on a report that Brookfield Asset Management is part of the consortium. WindAcre Partnership, which reported a 9.61% stake in NLSN, said that the stock is "deeply undervalued".

Avis Budget (CAR) +36.12% held on to the #5 gainer spot for the second week in a row. The car and truck rental company, which was the top industrial stock of 2021, too gained the most on March 16 (+21.53%). In the past one year, the stock has gained +319.89%.

The week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -4% each.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) -7.01%. The battery system maker's stock has been seeing sharp swings between gainers and losers since last year. Just over a month ago it was the #1 gainer.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) -6.01%. The stock saw a mix of gains and losses this week. Early in the week, the company said it delivered the newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to the U.S. Navy. on March 11.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the worst 5 decliners and XLI:

KBR (KBR) -5.16%. The engineering solutions provider was in the decliners' list after being among the top gainers about two weeks ago. KBR secured a $70M contract from the U.S. Army, earlier in the week.

51job (JOBS) -4.76%. The Chinese staffing company had made gains in January and early March on news of privatization bid. On March 1, it was reported that an investor group backed by DCP Capital and Ocean Link Partners agreed to acquire the company for $4.3B. YTD, stock has risen +7.50%.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) -4.08%. At the start of the week, the company increased its tender offer for Southwest Gas to $82.50/share, a 10% premium over the previous $75 offer price.