More than eight years into its first name change, Health insurer Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced another rebranding exercise early this month. This time, the nation’s second-biggest Medicaid insurer is set to embrace a wider healthcare focus with its new name, Elevance Health. However, the names of the company’s Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans will remain unchanged. A shareholder vote on the new brand is scheduled to take place on May 18, Anthem (ANTM) said.

“Elevance Health’s companies will serve people across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthy lives,” Chief Executive Gail Boudreaux noted, signaling diversifications ahead.

Diversification allows insurers to add business with prospects of higher margins and faster growth, hoping to reach a premium valuation similar to that of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), The Wall Street Journal reported citing Matthew Borsch, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets. “You definitely want to go down that road if you can,” he added.

From behavioral health to pharmacy benefits management, Anthem (ANTM) already boasts a broad strategic focus. However, the company relies on its insurance business for nearly 90% of its top line as of 2021 financials.

UnitedHealth (UNH), the largest insurer in the Medicare Advantage market, has a more diversified revenue stream. Backed by its Optum health-services arm, the company’s other businesses account for as much as 23% of the topline.

The valuation discrepancy between the two rivals is indicative of Anthem’s (ANTM) objectives. In terms of its forward price to earnings, the company trades at ~16.8x compared to ~23.4x of UnitedHealth (UNH), highlighting a ~28% discount it would like to close.

To foresee the prospects in closing that gap, the insurer will have to look past a major rebranding exercise announced recently. Tech giant, Facebook (FB) which changed its corporate identity to Meta Platforms last year, continues to underperform the broader market since that announcement last October.

However, the transformation of its rival, Google, into Alphabet (GOOG) was well-received by markets. Within a year from the announcement of the new identity, its share performance exceeded the broader S&P 500 by more than 20 percentage points.

With the new proposal coming after a sizable outperformance of Anthem (ANTM) shares, the branding exercise has not seemingly gone down well with the company’s investors. One year before the announcement, Anthem (ANTM) had surged ~42% compared to the ~10% gain in the S&P 500. Since the date of the new proposal, it has only gained ~3%, while the S&P 500 and UnitedHealth (UNH) added ~6% and ~5%, respectively, as shown in this graph.