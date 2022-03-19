Bristol gains approval of first-in-class immunotherapy for melanoma Opdualag

  • The U.S. FDA has approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdualag, a combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and the novel agent relatlimab, for unresectable or metastatic melanoma.
  • Opdivo is a PD-1 inhibitor with many cancer indications while relatlimab is a novel LAG-3 blocker.
  • In the phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial, Opdualag more than doubled median progression-free survival compared to Opdivo alone -- 10.1 months vs. 4.6 months.
  • The approval is for adults and children 12 and older.
  • Bristol (BMY) has previously stated Opdualag could reach annual sales of $4B by 2029.
