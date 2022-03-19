Bristol accuses AstraZeneca of violating Opdivo patents in lawsuit
Mar. 19, 2022 4:00 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) that argues that the U.K.-based pharma's cancer treatment Imfinzi (durvalumab) infringes on patents related to Opdivo (nivolumab).
- The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Delaware.
- Bristol alleges that Infinzi infringes on several Opdivo patents, including: Human Monoclonal Antibodies to Programmed Death Ligand 1 (PD-L1) ('505, '507 patent); and Cancer Immunotherapy by Disrupting PD-1/PD-L1 Signaling ('299 patent).
- Opdivo is approved for many types of cancer, while Imfinzi is approved for small cell and non-small cell lung cancer.
- Opdivo had 2021 sales of $~7.5B, while Imfinzi sales last year were ~$2.4B.
