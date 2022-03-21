Private equity Thoma Bravo reportedly agreed to buy business planning software company Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) for $10.7 billion.

Thomba Bravo will pay $66/share in cash for Anaplan (PLAN), according to a WSJ report. Anaplan CEO Frank Calderoni plans to continue to lead the software company. The $66 price would represent a 31% premium to PLAN's closing price on Friday.

The news comes after activist investors Sachem Head and Corvex Management disclosed stakes in Anaplan and announced plans to nominate directors to the board in filings late Thursday. Corvex, Sachem Head and JS Capital collectively have a 8.7% stake.

The disclosure about the activist stakes came after Reuters reported last month that activist Sachem Head had taken a stake in Anaplan. The $66/share price represents a 57% premium to Anaplan's price on Feb. 23, prior to the Reuters report.

Anaplan has short interest of 6% and it has market cap of $7.5B.

Thoma Bravo has been active on the acquisition front and agreed to purchase Bottomline Technologies for $2.6 billion in December. In October, Thoma Bravo closed its $6.6b billion purchase of Stamps.com and the PE firm also completed its acquisition of Medallia for $6.4 billion.