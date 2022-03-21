Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) rejected a $9 billion, or $25.40/share offer, from a private equity consortium, saying that it "significantly" undervalued the TV/Internet ratings company.

Nielsen's board "unanimously determined that the consortium's offer significantly undervalues the company and does not adequately compensate shareholders for Nielsen's growth prospects," according to a statement. Nielsen also announced its intention to commence share repurchases under its previously approved $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

The rejection followed reports last week that a consortium of Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) were in advanced talks to purchase the company for $15 billion, including debt.

Nielsen also said, in consultation with one of its biggest holders, WindAcre Partnership LLC, that the consortium offer would be "highly unlikely" to receive shareholder approval. WindAcre was asked to be part of the consortium, though it rejected the offer and said that it would oppose the transaction as it views Nielsen's (NLSN) intrinsic value to be "significantly higher" than values proposed by the consortium.

WindAcre also told Nielsen that if Nielsen were to accept the proposal, WindAcre planned to acquire direct ownership of sufficient shares to prevent shareholder approval of the proposed deal.

WindAcre disclosed in a filing on Monday that it had a 9.61% stake in Nielsen (NLSN) and it believed the shares were "deeply undervalued." WindAcre has economic exposure to Nielsen through total return swaps with respect to approximately 51.9 million shares, or 14.44% of Nielsen's ordinary shares.

WindAcre sees Nielsen's (NLSN) intrinsic value well in excess of $40/share, according to a separate statement from the investor.

"We do not believe the offer comes close to recognizing Nielsen's intrinsic value and we were not going to be forced out of our holding at this price," Snehal Amin, Managing Partner of WindAcre said in the statement. "We intended to block the transaction, so that we could realize, in time, the intrinsic value of our investment."

Nielsen said it plans to begin to repurchase shares under a $1 billon buyback authorization when the company's trading window opens, currently expected to occur after Q1 earnings planned for April 21.