Asia-Pacific stocks lower as investors reacted to the release of China’s latest benchmark lending rate; oil jumps about 3%

Mar. 21, 2022 1:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan Market Closed

China -0.09% China sets 1 and 5 year prime rates at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively.

Hong Kong -0.34%.

Australia -0.05%.

India -0.36%.

NZ trade balance for February -385M vs last month -1.126B.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Residential and shopping district being targeted in Kyiv.

Oil prices jumped even higher on Monday after Russia-Ukraine talks appeared to yield no sign of progress, and markets continued to fret over tight supply — sparking a call by the International Energy Agency to reduce oil demand.

Crude futures were up more than 3% on Monday morning during Asia trading — international benchmark Brent crude was at $111.46, and U.S. futures at $108.25.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.41%; S&P 500 -0.32%; Nasdaq -0.43%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.