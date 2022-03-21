Asia-Pacific stocks lower as investors reacted to the release of China’s latest benchmark lending rate; oil jumps about 3%
Japan Market Closed
China -0.09% China sets 1 and 5 year prime rates at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively.
Hong Kong -0.34%.
Australia -0.05%.
India -0.36%.
NZ trade balance for February -385M vs last month -1.126B.
Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Residential and shopping district being targeted in Kyiv.
Oil prices jumped even higher on Monday after Russia-Ukraine talks appeared to yield no sign of progress, and markets continued to fret over tight supply — sparking a call by the International Energy Agency to reduce oil demand.
Crude futures were up more than 3% on Monday morning during Asia trading — international benchmark Brent crude was at $111.46, and U.S. futures at $108.25.
U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.41%; S&P 500 -0.32%; Nasdaq -0.43%.