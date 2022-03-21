Japan Market Closed

China -0.09% China sets 1 and 5 year prime rates at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively.

Hong Kong -0.34%.

Australia -0.05%.

India -0.36%.

NZ trade balance for February -385M vs last month -1.126B.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Residential and shopping district being targeted in Kyiv.

Oil prices jumped even higher on Monday after Russia-Ukraine talks appeared to yield no sign of progress, and markets continued to fret over tight supply — sparking a call by the International Energy Agency to reduce oil demand.

Crude futures were up more than 3% on Monday morning during Asia trading — international benchmark Brent crude was at $111.46, and U.S. futures at $108.25.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.41%; S&P 500 -0.32%; Nasdaq -0.43%.