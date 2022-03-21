BioLife Solutions receives Nasdaq notice for noncompliance

Mar. 21, 2022 2:08 AM ETBioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) receives a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq as it failed to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC.
  • Company has 60 calendar days or until May 16, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • The company could be granted an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until September 12, 2022, to regain compliance. 
  • Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the securities on Nasdaq
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.