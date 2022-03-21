BioLife Solutions receives Nasdaq notice for noncompliance
Mar. 21, 2022 2:08 AM ETBioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) receives a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq as it failed to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC.
- Company has 60 calendar days or until May 16, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- The company could be granted an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until September 12, 2022, to regain compliance.
- Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the securities on Nasdaq