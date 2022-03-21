ShiftPixy announces withdrawal of registration statements on Form S-1
Mar. 21, 2022 2:57 AM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY), AXH, AXHU, AXHWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) announced the withdrawal of registration statements on Form S-1 previously filed with the SEC relating to three special purpose acquisition companies for which its wholly owned subsidiary, ShiftPixy Investments, Inc., had previously been identified as the Sponsor: Vital Human Capital, Inc.; TechStackery, Inc.; and Firemark Global Capital, Inc.
- The company is devoting its resources to assisting its other sponsored SPAC, Industrial Human Capital (NYSE:AXH), which previously consummated its IPO, to completing its initial business combination as quickly as possible.
- ShiftPixy CEO Scott Absher commented: "We concluded that ShiftPixy can best achieve its SPAC sponsorship goals, including expansion of its own footprint, by doing everything possible to ensure Industrial Human Capital's ultimate success without distraction. Our decision to withdraw our sponsorship from the other SPACs does not impact our goal of building large national staffing clients to operate on the ShiftPixy technology platform, which remains unchanged and continues to move forward."