European markets mixed as Russia-Ukraine pressure continues to weigh on global sentiment

London +0.06%.

Germany -0.10%. Germany February PPI +1.4% vs +1.7% m/m expected.

France -0.04%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.7% lower, with tech stocks shedding while oil and gas gained.

Comin up in the session: SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 March at 0900 GMT.

Investors are also evaluating a rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe stemming from an emerging subvariant of the omicron strain of the virus.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than four basis point to 2.19%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.52%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -0.29%; CAC -0.34%; DAX +0.19% and EURO STOXX +0.26%.