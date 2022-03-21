Elbit Systems secures $27M contract to provide Sweden with NATO compliant tank ammunition
Mar. 21, 2022 4:29 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won a contract in the amount of ~$27M by the Swedish Defence Material Administration, to provide the Swedish Armed Forces with M339 rounds, a 120mm ammunition, and Data Setting Units, for its Leopard Main Battle Tanks ((MBTs)).
- The contract will be performed over a period of ten months.
- The M339 is a high-accuracy, multi-purpose 120mm tank ammunition that complies with the applicable standards of the U.S. Military and NATO.
- The Swedish Armed Forces selected the M339 to improve the firepower and the ability of the battle tanks to engage different types of targets.