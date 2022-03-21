Leonovus secures GoC standing offer for its hyper-secure file transfer solution
Mar. 21, 2022 4:49 AM ETLeonovus, Inc. (LVNSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Leonovus (OTCPK:LVNSF) has secured a Standing Offer contract to supply the Government of Canada (GoC) with a 'Next Generation Litigation Software - Secure File Transfer Solution.
- Leonovus Vault, Smart Filer and XVault technology are the foundation technologies used to build this new hyper-secure file sharing, file transfer and file storage solution called Torozo, which will also launch as a Software as a Service available to individuals, businesses, and enterprises soon.
- The next phase is completing the final 'in-production' testing of the functional specifications, achieving all data and personnel security requirements, completing ISO and SOC certifications for the Department of Justice and Shared Services Canada, anticipating a call-up.
- Torozo supports individual, business, and enterprise customers.