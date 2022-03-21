Imperial Petroleum prices upsized $60M underwritten public offering

Mar. 21, 2022 5:19 AM ET
  • Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPplunged 42.2% down premarket after it priced its underwritten public offering of 37.5M units at $1.6/unit; each unit consists of one share and one Class B warrant to purchase one share, immediately separable after issuance.
  • Class B warrant will expire five years from issuance.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.6M shares and/or prefunded warrants or Class B warrants.
  • Gross proceeds of the offering is estimated to be at ~$60M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for capital expenditures, including acquisitions of additional vessels which we have not yet identified, and for other general corporate purposes.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about  Mar.23.
