The conflict in Ukraine has already led nations to reassess their energy security, but with two of the world's biggest grain exporters at war, food security is also making waves. The Hungarian government now has the option to buy any grain destined for export, while Moldova and Serbia have restricted sales of crops like wheat and sugar. Bulgaria has also allocated government funds to increase its national grains reserve, while proposals in France are lobbying the government to stockpile grains on fears that supplies could get depleted.

Breadbasket of Europe: Ukraine yields 10% of global wheat exports, 14% of corn exports and about half of the world's sunflower oil, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat, accounting for more than 18% of international exports.

"What's going on in Ukraine is going to change our whole approach, and our view on the future of agriculture," declared EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski. EU officials will meet today to discuss ways for making food supplies more secure, like allowing fallow land to be used for protein crops, relaxing state-aid rules to grant assistance to farmers or offering support to the pig meat industry.

Go deeper: Food protectionism is even enveloping markets outside of Europe. Indonesia, the No. 1 producer of palm oil, is raising export duties to make it more profitable for companies to supply the domestic market. Argentina, the biggest exporter of soybean meal and oil, is blocking traders from registering cargos for export, while Egypt is prohibiting staples like flour, lentils and wheat from leaving the country for three months. "Any stability that you get in the country that's putting up the export ban is an instability exported to the rest of the world," said Joseph Glauber of the International Food Policy Research Institute.

