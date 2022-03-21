Moderna inks supply agreement with Switzerland for additional 7 million doses of COVID-19 booster vaccine
Mar. 21, 2022 5:44 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has signed an agreement with the Swiss Federal Government to supply seven million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine.
- The delivery of doses is anticipated in 2023.
- The deal also allows an additional option of seven million doses for delivery in 2023 and 2024.
- These doses are in addition to the seven million doses of company's booster vaccine that are scheduled for supply to Switzerland in the second half of 2022, which the Government exercised its option to purchase in December 2021.
- SPIKEVAX (elasomeran mRNA vaccine) has been granted approval by Swissmedic and is indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older.
- Since the start of 2022, MRNA shares have dipped around 24%.
- Last week, the drugmaker has asked the U.S. FDA to amend its Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to include a second booster dose for adults 18 years and older.