Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Alleghany in a $11.6B all-cash transaction

Mar. 21, 2022 5:47 AM ETAlleghany Corporation (Y), BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stocks Open Higher On Interest Rate Outlook

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) have entered into a definitive agreement wherein the former will acquire all outstanding Alleghany shares for $848.02/share in cash.
  • The transaction, scheduled to close in 4Q22, represents a total equity value of ~$11.6B and a multiple of 1.26 times Alleghany’s book value as of Dec.31, 2021 and a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days.
  • Post closure, Alleghany will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.
  • Under agreement terms, Alleghany may actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals during a 25-day go-shop period.
  • Last week, Berkshire expanded its Occidental stake to 14.6%.
  • In early March, SA Contributor Growth at a Good Price stated that Berkshire Hathaway is a safe bet for an uncertain market.
  • While in the past 6-months the stock has garnered 25% returns for shareholders, it is current trading close to its 52-week high levels; SA Author's have a equal Strong Buy and Buy rating for the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.