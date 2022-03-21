Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Alleghany in a $11.6B all-cash transaction
Mar. 21, 2022
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) have entered into a definitive agreement wherein the former will acquire all outstanding Alleghany shares for $848.02/share in cash.
- The transaction, scheduled to close in 4Q22, represents a total equity value of ~$11.6B and a multiple of 1.26 times Alleghany’s book value as of Dec.31, 2021 and a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days.
- Post closure, Alleghany will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.
- Under agreement terms, Alleghany may actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals during a 25-day go-shop period.
- Last week, Berkshire expanded its Occidental stake to 14.6%.
- In early March, SA Contributor Growth at a Good Price stated that Berkshire Hathaway is a safe bet for an uncertain market.
- While in the past 6-months the stock has garnered 25% returns for shareholders, it is current trading close to its 52-week high levels; SA Author's have a equal Strong Buy and Buy rating for the stock.