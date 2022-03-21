SES to accelerate access to C-Band Spectrum for Verizon

Mar. 21, 2022 6:08 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ), SESBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos/Getty Images News

  • SES (NYSE:SES), announced an agreement with Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) for expanding the U.S.-based mobile carrier's access to a portion of the C-band in important regions across the U.S. earlier than the relocation deadlines set out.
  • SES has already completed its Phase I accelerated C-band clearing ahead of the first FCC deadline of Dec.5 and as a result earned ~$1B in accelerated relocation payments.
  • To meet the Phase II deadline of Dec.5, 2023, SES is working to relocate its existing services from the 3700-4000 MHz band and complete equipment changes for Incumbent Earth Stations, earning an additional $3B in accelerated relocation payments in the process.
  • This new agreement will see SES expand Verizon’s access to the 3700-3800 MHz block in certain markets beyond the 46 Partial Economic Areas cleared in Phase I and earlier than the Phase II accelerated relocation deadline.
  • SES will install filters and other ancillary equipment at ~500 sites in 2022, comparable to the activities executed during Phase I, and will earn up to an additional $170M from Verizon, based on delivering the clearing on a timeline agreed to by the parties.
  • The company will incur additional costs to perform this clearing; earlier communicated estimate of $80M of non-reimbursable costs across the entire C-band clearing project is now being increased to $100M indicating the Verizon agreement.
