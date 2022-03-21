KBR bags new $640M contract to support NASA's exploration
Mar. 21, 2022 6:11 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won five-year $640M Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 (GSMO-3) contract to support more than 10 NASA exploration missions, including continued efforts on the James Webb Space Telescope, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and Earth Observing System.
- The company will provide systems engineering, facility engineering, launch and early orbit support, flight operations, and flight dynamics support to various NASA missions managed by Space Science Mission Operations and Earth Science Mission Operations at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
- KBR currently operates at 11 NASA centers and facilities.