China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crashes with 132 on board: Bloomberg

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane Chengdu Shuangliu airport in China

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) trades 8% down premarket after its 737 plane owned by China Eastern Airlines with 132 people on board crashed in China's southwestern province of Guangxi, cited by Bloomberg.
  • FlightRadar24 shows that the aircraft which was six years old descended steeply while it was traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou.
  • According to Aviation Safety Network’s website, this is the first fatal accident involving a 737-800 jet since Jan. 8, 2020;737-800 NG, or Next Generation, is part of the Boeing single-aisle family which preceded the 737 Max.
  • Civil Aviation Administration of China, or CAAC confirmed the crash and stated that 123 passengers and nine crew members on board.
  • The crash timing has clashed with Boeing's 737 Max re-entry into China's commercial service; earlier this month it had flown a Max to its completion and delivery center in Zhoushan, China, for the first time since the model received recertification.
  • The aircraft involved in the crash was not a new-generation Boeing Max jet.
  • Last week, it was known that Boeing is in talks with Delta Air Lines for as many as 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a landmark order.
  • In mid-March, Boeing received an order for 20 737 MAX jets from new Caribbean airline Arajet with options to purchase 15 additional 737 MAXs.
  • Since the Boeing 737 Max crash of Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019, the company stock price has eroded 51.8% till date.
