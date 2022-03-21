The rebound in oil prices is continuing this morning as the war in Ukraine approaches the end of its first month with no conclusion in sight. WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) soared overnight, climbing as much as 5% to over $108 a barrel, after falling to as low $93/bbl last week (from $130 the week before). Russia is now turning to more destructive weaponry in Ukraine as the latter rejected a demand to surrender the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

Other catalysts: The EU is considering whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia, which could prompt Moscow to close flows on the Nord Stream pipeline that helps provide the 27-country EU with 40% of its natural gas needs. It comes after Qatar agreed to work on supplying Germany with LNG as it seeks to reduce its long-term dependence on Russian imports. Houthi rebels also unleashed a series of drone and missile strikes on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, temporarily cutting oil production at one site.

In fact, the recent upward pressure on oil saw Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) more than doubled its profits to $110B in Q4. "We see healthy oil demand. Unfortunately there is shrinking global spare capacity, combined with low inventories and a lack of investment," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said following the results, blaming "a transition plan that is totally unrealistic" for the current pricing dynamic. "We're doing our part, but it's not enough. Other players in the industry also need to do their part and increase investment."

Alarm bells? The International Energy Agency, which last year urged an end to new oil, gas and coal projects as a way to help the environment, is now warning of an "emergency situation" for global energy security. The notice came along with a 10-point plan that focuses on cutting consumption, though it will be hard to convince consumers and corporations to play along. The actions include lowering speed limits on highways, car-pooling, working from home, eliminating air travel for business, taking trains instead of planes and the adoption of "car-free Sundays."

