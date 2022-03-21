Ambarella announces passing of CFO Casey Eichler
Mar. 21, 2022 6:30 AM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) regrets to announce that Casey Eichler, CFO, passed away on Mar.19, following his courageous battle with a long term illness.
- "During the last year, Casey battled his illness with dignity and courage, never losing his sense of humor and inspiring us all as he continued to work with the Ambarella team. We will miss him greatly, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time," said Fermi Wang, President and CEO.
- He is survived by his wife Kathleen and their three adult children, Erin, Patrick and Maggie.