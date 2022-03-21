Volkswagen to recall Atlas SUVs amid wiring issue connected to airbags, windows & brakes
Mar. 21, 2022 6:41 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Led by a wiring issue that could cause problems with the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) recalled 246K Atlas (2019 through 2023) and Atlas Cross Sport (2020 through 2023) SUVs in U.S. and Canada, as cited by a CNBC report.
- The issue could also create other problems in the cars, including the vehicle's windows rolling down on their own and its electronic parking brake inadvertently engaging at low speeds.
- While it does not have a solution for the found issue currently, the company will offer a reimbursement program for recalled vehicles.
- In its latest FY earnings, the company reported a 12% surge in revenues.