Volkswagen to recall Atlas SUVs amid wiring issue connected to airbags, windows & brakes

Mar. 21, 2022

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Suv

shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Led by a wiring issue that could cause problems with the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) recalled 246K Atlas (2019 through 2023) and Atlas Cross Sport (2020 through 2023) SUVs in U.S. and Canada, as cited by a CNBC report.
  • The issue could also create other problems in the cars, including the vehicle's windows rolling down on their own and its electronic parking brake inadvertently engaging at low speeds.
  • While it does not have a solution for the found issue currently, the company will offer a reimbursement program for recalled vehicles.
  • In its latest FY earnings, the company reported a 12% surge in revenues.
