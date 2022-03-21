Late-stage biotech, Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), continues to trade lower with a decline of ~36% in the pre-market Monday after the company announced its decision to discontinue a Phase 3 trial for the lead candidate reloxaliase and highlighted its financial constraints.

Following a statistical analysis on unblinded data from the URIROX-2 Trial for reloxaliase in enteric hyperoxaluria, the management has decided to terminate the study. However, subject to negotiations with the contract research organization on payments, Allena (ALNA) says it plans to advance two mid-stage trials for ALLN-346 in the treatment of hyperuricemia.

“However, the company has limited financial resources, and there can be no assurance that these trials will be completed, or if completed, that they will be successful,” Allena (ALNA) said in a regulatory filing.

However, the failure to obtain sufficient funds on favorable terms “may have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, results of operations and financial condition and jeopardize the company’s ability to continue operations in the near-term,” the company added.

In addition, as previously announced, Allena (ALNA) has tapped Stifel to advise as it evaluates multiple strategic and financing alternatives to maximize shareholder returns. Additional cost reduction strategies such as a potential end to ALLN-346 studies and restructuring of liabilities are also under consideration.

“In the event of such future bankruptcy proceeding, holders of the company’s common stock and other securities will likely suffer a total loss of their investment,” the company added.

With four analyst ratings, Allena (ALNA) has a Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street, While Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings remained Neutral since October.