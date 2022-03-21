Guess? launches new $175M accelerated share repurchase program
Mar. 21, 2022 7:04 AM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Guess? (NYSE:GES) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement for repurchasing $175M of its shares.
- Under the agreement, the company will make a payment of $175M and will receive an initial delivery of shares of its common stock on Mar.21.
- "In the last three years, we have repurchased $378M Guess shares, representing 28% of the company’s outstanding shares. Executing this $175M ASR program reflects the Board’s and management’s strong confidence in our business, our solid capital structure and continued growth prospects," CEO Carlos Alberini commented.
- The final settlement of the program is expected to occur by end of 3Q22.
- In mid-March, the company expanded its share repurchase authorization by $100M, leaving a new capacity of $249M.
- YTD, the stock has lost 10% while the current accelerated program represents 12.6% of its current market cap.