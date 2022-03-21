Guess? launches new $175M accelerated share repurchase program

Mar. 21, 2022 7:04 AM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Guess? (NYSE:GES) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement for repurchasing $175M of its shares.
  • Under the agreement, the company will make a payment of $175M and will receive an initial delivery of shares of its common stock on Mar.21.
  • "In the last three years, we have repurchased $378M Guess shares, representing 28% of the company’s outstanding shares. Executing this $175M ASR program reflects the Board’s and management’s strong confidence in our business, our solid capital structure and continued growth prospects," CEO Carlos Alberini commented.
  • The final settlement of the program is expected to occur by end of 3Q22.
  • In mid-March, the company expanded its share repurchase authorization by $100M, leaving a new capacity of $249M.
  • YTD, the stock has lost 10% while the current accelerated program represents 12.6% of its current market cap.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.