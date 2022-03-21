Five Below is a catalyst call buy idea at Deutsche Bank

Mar. 21, 2022 7:08 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business arrow increase of success graph and growth stock market earnings financial on profit income background with diagram chart investment.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) after being attracted by the low valuation on the retailer compared to historic norms.

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) are down more than 30% from their 52-week high struck last September.

Analyst Krisztina Katai: "At just 27.7x our 2022 [earnings per share] estimate and 23.8x our 2023 forecast vs. the 35x three-year average, we see a compelling entry point to own what we consider a high-growth retailer with a consistently strong top-line performance, [earnings before interest and taxes] margin upside potential, and an unmatched unit expansion opportunity with high-teens growth annually."

Katai and team see Five Below's (FIVE) analyst day event next week as a potential catalyst.

Five Below (FIVE) management is expected tp outline low single digit comparable sales growth and EPS in the range of $5.75-$6.00 in 2022. A strong outlook for store expansion and EBIT margin is also anticipated.

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) rose 0.81% in premarket trading to $165.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $143.44 to $237.86.

See all the valuation metrics on Five Below.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.