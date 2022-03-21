Five Below is a catalyst call buy idea at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) after being attracted by the low valuation on the retailer compared to historic norms.

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) are down more than 30% from their 52-week high struck last September.

Analyst Krisztina Katai: "At just 27.7x our 2022 [earnings per share] estimate and 23.8x our 2023 forecast vs. the 35x three-year average, we see a compelling entry point to own what we consider a high-growth retailer with a consistently strong top-line performance, [earnings before interest and taxes] margin upside potential, and an unmatched unit expansion opportunity with high-teens growth annually."

Katai and team see Five Below's (FIVE) analyst day event next week as a potential catalyst.

Five Below (FIVE) management is expected tp outline low single digit comparable sales growth and EPS in the range of $5.75-$6.00 in 2022. A strong outlook for store expansion and EBIT margin is also anticipated.

Shares of Five Below (FIVE) rose 0.81% in premarket trading to $165.50 vs. the 52-week trading range of $143.44 to $237.86.

See all the valuation metrics on Five Below.