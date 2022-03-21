Cleveland-Cliffs to fully redeem its 9.875% senior secured notes due 2025 next month
Mar. 21, 2022 7:11 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to redeem its remaining $607M of outstanding 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due October 2025 on April 20, 2022.
- The company expects the total payment including the redemption premium to be ~$677M, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- The cash interest associated with these notes is approximately $60M per year.
- Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “With expectations for our free cash flow generation continuing to rise, our top priority for the use of this cash remains the reduction in debt. This redemption is an important accomplishment for our deleveraging goals, removing our highest-coupon and nearest dated major debt tranche that was issued during the peak of pandemic uncertainty. We will have significantly lower interest expenses as a result."
- Over the period of one year, CLF shares grew around 73%.