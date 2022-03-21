Microsoft forced to suspend auto-suggest function in China for seven days
Mar. 21, 2022
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is temporarily suspending its auto-suggest function on its Bing search engine in China for seven days, according to Reuters.
- Bing, the only foreign search engine available in December, stopped the feature on Saturday, after it was first spotted by several Chinese internet users.
- "Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respecting the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site.
- Microsoft (MSFT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- It was not immediately clear why the Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft stopped the function.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell slightly less than 0.5% to $298.99 in premarket trading.
