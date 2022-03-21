Secoo accesses Ant Credit Pay by installments to improve the platform payment solution
Mar. 21, 2022 7:13 AM ETSECOBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Secoo (SECO) has added the function of the Ant Credit Pay by installments to improve the payment solution of the platform.
Accessing the Ant Credit Pay by installments is not only a further improvement of the payment solution of the Secoo platform, but also to better meet the shopping needs of users for luxury goods in the approaching Goddess Festival.
In addition, when users use Alipay to purchase goods in Secoo, they can enjoy the benefits of random reduction.
- The company has more than 50 million high-end registered users, covering more than 4000 high-end brands such as clothing, shoes and boots, bags, watches, jewelry and accessories.