Zai Lab posts late-stage data for niraparib as maintenance therapy in ovarian cancer

Mar. 21, 2022 7:13 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB), GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • On Monday, the Chinese biotech, Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), announced the results from its Phase 3 PRIME study for ZEJULA (niraparib) as maintenance therapy in a group of patients with ovarian cancer.
  • The placebo-controlled study involved 384 Chinese patients with advanced ovarian cancer who showed complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • Regardless of their biomarker status, ZEJULA, an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, indicated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), Zai Lab (ZLAB) said.
  • The median PFS stood at 24.8 months in patients treated with niraparib compared to 8.3 months in the placebo group (hazard ratio, 0.45; p<0.001).
  • In terms of the safety profile, less than 7% of patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events, which, according to the company, was the lowest percentage for any PARP inhibitor in a late-stage first-line maintenance ovarian cancer trial.
  • Zai Lab (ZLAB) has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) for the development and commercialization of ZEJULA in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
  • Topline data from the trial were disclosed last November.
