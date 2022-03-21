Aluminum prices in London jumped following after Australia's announcement that it will ban exports of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia, raising fears of supply disruption of the metal.

LME aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) surged as much as 5.1% to $3,554/metric ton and recently traded +3.7% at $3,507/ton, according to Reuters; the most-traded May aluminum contract on the Shanghai exchange closed +2.3% at 23,105 yuan/ton ($3,635).

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will comply with the Australian government directive and that it is in the process of terminating its commercial relationships with Russian businesses.

"The demand for aluminum has soared globally while there is a supply deficit that may keep supporting aluminum prices in the near-to medium-term," Kunal Sawhney, CEO at research firm Kalkine, told Reuters.

Potentially related tickers include AA, CENX, ARNC, KALU, ACH

Meanwhile, LME nickel (LN1:COM) fell by the daily limit for a fourth straight session, -15% to $31,380/ton, within reach of prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and close to the $30K level that some traders have said would allow the nickel market to start trading again in reality after prices spiked earlier this month.

The LME raised its daily price limit for nickel trading to 15% from 12% effective Monday.

The nickel price has plunged since reopening last Wednesday after a week-long suspension.