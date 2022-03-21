Marinus Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.52M misses by $1.98M
Mar. 21, 2022 7:18 AM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:MRNS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.52M (-1.3% Y/Y) misses by $1.98M.
- Shares -7.7% PM.
- “This year has already proven to be pivotal for Marinus following the FDA’s approval of ZTALMY®, the first and only treatment for seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. “This achievement further validates our clinical development plans for ganaxolone as an innovative treatment option across a range of seizure disorders and sets the stage as we move into our next chapter of growth as a commercial stage company. We look forward to building on this momentum as the approval enables the potential for significant non-dilutive funding in the near-term to execute on our business strategy and invest in our future.”