Farmland Partners secures Illinois farmland for $3M

Mar. 21, 2022 7:19 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Gravel Road Runs Between Corn and Soybean Fields

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) purchased 369 acres of Illinois farmland, corn and soybean farm in Rock Island County, for $3M.
  • The farm includes 346 tillable acres, and its 3-year, cash-rent lease is expected to yield a 4% annual return in addition to asset appreciation.
  • Sam Woodrow, FPI farm manager, who oversaw the transaction, said the farm was attractive to the company because of its location and record of productivity.
  • "We have a significant presence in the area and own four other farms nearby. Together, these properties represent a large collection of fertile Mississippi River bottom farmland," Woodrow added.
  • In first week of March, the company advanced a $3.5M loan to a Colorado farm family as part of the FPI Loan Program.
