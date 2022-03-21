Ondas Holdings to acquire Ardenna, terms not disclosed

Mar. 21, 2022 7:25 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)RAASBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiaries of Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is acquiring Ardenna, a provider of image processing and machine learning software solutions for rail infrastructure monitoring and inspections.
  • This acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • "American Robotics is thrilled to join forces with Ardenna, a leading provider of rail-focused machine learning and SaaS software," said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. "Together, we can offer the end-to-end data solution that the rail industry has been waiting for, enabling new efficiencies and increased safety."
  • This acquisition will equip American Robotics' drone solution with the necessary offerings to enhance value to the rail industry and achieve commercial scalability in the sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.