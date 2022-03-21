Ondas Holdings to acquire Ardenna, terms not disclosed
- Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiaries of Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is acquiring Ardenna, a provider of image processing and machine learning software solutions for rail infrastructure monitoring and inspections.
- This acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
- Deal terms were not disclosed.
- "American Robotics is thrilled to join forces with Ardenna, a leading provider of rail-focused machine learning and SaaS software," said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. "Together, we can offer the end-to-end data solution that the rail industry has been waiting for, enabling new efficiencies and increased safety."
- This acquisition will equip American Robotics' drone solution with the necessary offerings to enhance value to the rail industry and achieve commercial scalability in the sector.