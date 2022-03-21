Tonix Pharma says late-stage trial for fibromyalgia candidate did not reach main goal

  • Development-stage biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) has lost ~9% in the pre-market Monday after announcing that its Phase 3 RALLY study for TNX-102 in fibromyalgia (FM) did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.
  • The randomized placebo-controlled study conducted in the U.S. was designed to evaluate TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) in 514 patients suffering from the chronic pain disorder.
  • In terms of the primary endpoint of reducing FM daily pain at Week 14 compared to the placebo, the p-value of the study stood at 0.115.
  • Compared to a previous Phase 3 RELIEF study for the candidate, RALLY data indicated an “unexpected” rise in discontinuations of patients related to adverse events in both study and placebo groups.
  • “These findings and our general understanding of TNX-102 SL tolerability encourage us to move forward with our plans to initiate our new F307 RESILIENT Phase 3 study for fibromyalgia in the first half of 2022,” Chief Executive Dr. Seth Lederman said.

  • Read: Citing a pre-planned analysis of data, Tonix (TNXP) decided to halt further enrollment of the study last year.

