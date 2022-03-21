Floor & Decor draws cautious view from Morgan Stanley due to macro risk

Morgan Stanley broke down the upside and downside from the Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) analyst day presentation last week.

Floor & Decor (FND) is called one of the best growth stories in the firm's coverage, with significant expansion potential in stores, total addressable market and EBIT margins. Analyst Simeon Gutman and team think FND should continue to benefit from secular tailwinds like an aging housing inventory, wealthier and younger homeowners, as well as the long-term shift towards hard surface flooring.

However, the firm kept an Equal-weight rating on the stock due to some macro risks that stand out.

"The risk/reward skew is wide but balanced with 45%/50% upside/downside to our $145/$50 bull/bear cases and ~21% upside to our $120 PT. FND is a growth stock with a high multiple and sells a discretionary product that is typically rate and housing-sensitive. There are a few yellow flags in housing; mortgage rates have risen (30Y fixed mortgage rates now stand at ~4.3% vs. ~3.3% at the end of '21) and existing home sales have declined for 5 consecutive months. These macro risks keep us on the sidelines."

