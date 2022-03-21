BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares rose in premarket trading on Monday after the software company was upgraded by investment firm RBC Capital Markets, noting that the stock's "valuation has normalized."

Analyst Paul Treiber upgraded the stock to sector perform from underperform and maintained the $7 price target, however, the analyst made it clear that Blackberry (BB) is still in a turnaround and is not out of the woods just yet.

"We believe that BlackBerry’s valuation now more appropriately reflects the company’s near-term fundamentals, opportunities, and potential risks," Treiber wrote in a note to clients.

BlackBerry (BB) shares rose slightly more than 2% to $7.18 in premarket trading.

In addition, Treiber noted that BlackBerry (BB) shares are now trading at 4.1 times forward twelve months enterprise value to sales, compared to cybersecurity peers at 8.2 times. Its valuation is slightly lower than its five-year average of 4.5 times, Treiber pointed out.

Treiber also noted that BlackBerry's (BB) Internet of Things segment is likely to see continued growth due to strength in the global auto market, with BlackBerry seeing a boost in average selling price per vehicle due to rising software content in vehicles.

The company's cyber security segment is still challenged, with just 2% year-over-year annual recurring revenue growth and 95% of net revenue retention. However, recent marketing and updated products suggest revenue in the segment may have "stabilized," Treiber explained.

In January, BlackBerry (BB) sold legacy patents for $600 million to Catapult IP, which the analyst said "simplifies the BlackBerry investment thesis" and monetizes assets that were viewed as "non-core by most investors."