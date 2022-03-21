China Eastern Airlines Corporation (NYSE:CEA) fell sharply in early trading after a passenger jet carrying 132 people was reported by the Civil Aviation Administration of China to have crashed in southern China. Initial reports indicated that there were no survivors.

The Boeing (BA) 737 flight from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou lost airborne contact over Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region. A sudden descent was indicated on radar.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines (CEA) dropped 13.56% in premarket trading to $16.45 to mark a new 52-week low. Peer China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) fell 8.68%. Boeing (BA) shed 8.68%.

Read more about the crash and the potential impact on Boeing.