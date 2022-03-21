Slinger Bag Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05, revenue of $4.2M
- Slinger Bag press release (OTCQB:SLBG): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
- Revenue of $4.2M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “Looking forward to fiscal 2022, we have several products and initiatives that we expect to impact the business positively. Over the next few weeks, we are targeting the next phase of our ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ strategy with the beta release of the Slinger App powered by the GAMEFACE.AI artificial intelligence engine. We will continue our aggressive revenue growth trajectory for fiscal 2022, of which around one-third should be recurring SaaS and Services revenue. Our objective as a business will be to end fiscal 2022, at a break-even adjusted EBITDA run rate."