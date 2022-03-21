Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares fell on Monday after investment firm Piper Sandler downgraded the cyber security firm, noting "increased growth expectations" could hurt the stock.

Analyst Rob Owens lowered his rating to underweight from neutral, but kept the $130 price target, noting that although the "flight to safety" in cybersecurity tech stocks like Check Point (CHKP) has helped shares, it has also set a high bar for the future.

"Shares represent a safe haven currently for investors, but increased growth expectations and margin degradation on anticipated increased hiring may leave shares lagging the broader security and infrastructure group from these levels," Owners wrote in a note to clients.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) shares fell slightly less than 2% to $137.30 in premarket trading.

In addition, Owens noted that while Check Point (CHKP) had a "strong" fourth-quarter as it managed to beat expectations, it only had a "relatively modest growth rate."

Wedbush Securities recently said Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) was among the cyber security stocks that investors could feel comfortable buying after the Federal Reserve gave a "bright green light" to buy tech stocks when it raised interest rates last week.