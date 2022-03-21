Cronos Group's founder Mike Gorenstein returns as CEO

Mar. 21, 2022 7:55 AM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has announced the return of Mike Gorenstein in the role of company's new chairman, president and CEO.
  • The transition comes on Kurt Schmidt's retirement, effective Mar. 21, 2022.
  • "A key element of our plan is being ready for entry into the U.S. cannabis market once federally permitted – with Mike leading that charge every step of the way," said Jim Rudyk, Lead Independent Director of Cronos.
  • Stock is up 2% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier this month, Cronos misses Q4 bottom-line estimates; to exit Peace Naturals Campus in 2022
