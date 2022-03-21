Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) has lost ~77% in the pre-market Monday after announcing that its lead program for ADAIR did not meet the primary endpoint in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The pivotal SEAL study was designed to evaluate the ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release (IR) dextroamphetamine in 55 subjects.

Based on topline data from 52 patients who completed the trial, ADAIR did not meet the primary endpoint of a significant reduction in Emax Drug Liking compared to reference dextroamphetamine, the company said.

However, there was a trend in favor of the candidate (p=0.16), and the study met its all pharmacodynamic secondary endpoints with statistical significance. Following additional analysis of data, the company expects to decide on the next steps for the program, which could include a meeting with regulators and plans for another trial.

“As we gain additional insight from further analysis of all study endpoints, we will determine next steps for the development program, including plans to request a formal meeting with the FDA in the coming months and the potential for an additional study,” Chief Executive David Baker said.

Read: Vallon (VLON) sought $18 million of gross proceeds with its IPO in 2021.